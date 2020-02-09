I believe President Trump has been using his position as president to enrich himself and gain personal prestige and power. I think it has resulted in dragging down the power and prestige of the office of United States president and our country. This impeachment is an opportunity to acknowledge this disastrous turn of events and restore the status of our country to its place as a leading nation. I hoped our senators would, in good faith, have fully investigated and considered all testimony in this impeachment trial.
Carolyn Somer
North Ogden