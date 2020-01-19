Re. “County ends up paying”, SE of Saturday, January 11, 2020

I must take issue with this article. Paying $74MM on a $35MM loan sounds impressive, until you figure out the underlying compound interest rate.

The interest rate is actually three percent!

My conclusion is that a loan that I can get for three percent is a basement bargain. I would borrow that capital, and invest some cash I have in the market for at least five percent. Easy money.

If you think that paying in cash is free, think again! I would throw away the value of the opportunity benefit I would derive from investing that cash in the market.

Gerald Mayer

South Ogden

