This past week I have read and watched the story of a young student dressed as Hitler for Halloween. The principal of the school and one teacher were both placed on leave for the child’s actions. Did they not act soon or swift enough? Hitler was a monster and should not been given praise in any way shape or form.
Before we get too self righteous, let’s not forget the other monsters that we willing and sometimes joyfully, parade around our schools, homes and communities: Jason from “Friday the 13th,” Freddie Kruger from “Nightmare on Elm Street”?
The capstone, Darth Vader. Darth Vader destroyed Twi’lek villages after a rebellion. Darth Vader destroyed Tuskan Raider towns, the first caused the death of his mother, the second simply because they were. Darth Vader murdered the “younglings” in the Jedi Temple. Darth Vader obliterated the Holy City of Jedah and the city on/of Scarif. Darth Vader destroyed the planet of Alderaan simply to send a message.
Many will say, that in the end, Darth Vader changed, after trying to kill his own son multiple times, maimed him in his efforts, and the goodness of Luke Skywalker finally broke through the evil that was Darth Vader. True, but the Darth Vader we see on Halloween is not the broken, dying, changed Darth Vader. It is the one full of power and maleficence.
Hitler was a kindergartener. Darth Vader was a graduate Student, magna cum laude, and we give him a pass. What are we thinking?
Garth Gatrell
Layton