Victims of violent crimes often experience trauma. How an individual will respond when they are a victim of a violent crime is dependent on several factors. One important factor is access and utilization of safe and supportive connections. The justice system is often one of the first connections an individual has after being the victim of a violent crime. In this very critical timeframe, how an individual is handled by members of the justice system can have a large impact on the degree of traumatic stress they experience.
While Utah HB177, passed in 2018, aims to address the need for trauma-informed care provisions in the justice system, it fails to comprehend the sheer magnitude of this need and make concessions to meet this need. HB177 called for the creation of a trauma-informed committee, tasked in creating and implementing, trauma-informed practices in the justice system. One of the major flaws of this bill is a set committee termination date of June 30, 2020. I am writing this letter to bring further awareness of the need for trauma-informed care in the justice system, and in the entire state. To accomplish this, an ongoing trauma-informed committee in the state is imperative.
While trauma may be perceived as a self-contained experience, I would argue that is not the case…it reverberates. It effects not only the individual, but the community. As such, as a community (and state) it is our responsibility to increase trauma-informed care practices and to enact programs that help victims heal.
Tammy Dunn
Kaysville