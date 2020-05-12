The vice president of the United States of America violated the rules of the Mayo Clinic, no less, even their Coronavirus Unit. He was informed of the clinic protocol before his arrival and refused to comply with such. Then, when confronted by the press he stated:
"... since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and to look them in the eye and say, 'Thank you.'"
Those were Mr. V.P.'s exact words. Apparently someone needs to inform him that eyes are not covered by a face mask!
This occurrence was outrageous on two different levels. First of all, Mr. Pence who serves as President Trump's coronavirus task force coordinator, or some such title, mandated the usage of such face masks, but even refused to follow his own directive, as though his office and title place him above all others including the law, and all levels of medical professionals!
Second, the director of the coronavirus unit should have acted in his role and informed the lame-brained V.P., in no uncertain terms, that he would not be permitted to enter the unit without the required face mask. It has nothing to do with his office and title of vice president; it has to do with medical protocol at the Mayo Clinic.
But the clinic's director was equally derelict in his duties! Perhaps the doctor was intimidated by the Veep! They should both be "ashamed to high heaven," as my wise mother used to emphatically state.
Larry G. Brady, Ph.D
Ogden