The incompetent, imbecilic president of the United States has put the military and civilians at risk for a purely self-centered and mercenary reason by ordering the assassination of General Suleimani of Iran.
He bragged that he has successfully thwarted attacks from the Iranian armed forces upon diplomats and innocent civilians. He also stated that he has now securely protected many other potential victims from the same such attacks in the future for the simple reason that Suleimani is now dead and the world and the U.S. can rest assured that all are now safe.
This is nothing more than egotistical, self-aggrandizing, nonsense. To claim all are now safe and secure because he has killed the evil general is naive at best and foolhardy at worst.
To think that Suleimani is the only Iranian smart enough to plan successful retaliatory attacks on Iran’s self-proclaimed and supposed enemies is incredibly stupid and dangerous. Nothing more is needed from this most incompetent president to prove that he is mentally unstable and totally unfit for the high office he currently occupies.
Blood and treasure are the gods of this man who calls himself the Leader of the Free World. Ironically and tragically, if he continues his lust for the blood and treasure of our allies, soon to be former allies due to his ill treatment of our long held friendship with them, we will stand alone, conquered by the very dictatorial tyrant who occupies the Kremlin as he goes his way laughing hysterically at the man we call today our president of the United States of America.
The American people who elected Donald J. Trump should be ashamed. The U.S. Congressmen and Senators who continue to support him and oppose his impeachment need to be voted out of office.
Larry Brady
Ogden