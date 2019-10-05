The Sept. 30 letter from Jo Stephens has expressed the pure essence of Donald J. Trump's presidency adequately and succinctly, in the best way that could ever be done. Indeed it further states my own sentiments exactly for these past three years of political upheaval in this nation. That is saying a lot because, by the way, I'm in my late 70s.
I would add a related sentiment about Mr. Rudy Giuliani's statement that he should be regarded as "the whistleblower." Actually he should be seen for what he has made of himself: The foremost regurgitator of the foulest baloney in the history of our nation!
Larry Brady
Ogden