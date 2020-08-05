All of us have been affected by the pandemic, but like in every recession, low-income workers have been especially hard-hit by the record-breaking underemployment brought on by this virus.
The Senate has finally released details of the HEALS Act, their proposal for another round of stimulus spending. And while it includes doubling of the tax credit for business lunches, it’s missing a lot that could help our fellow Americans. What’s missing? More food assistance for people most at risk of going hungry and increased tax credits for working families who have had their work hours reduced. These changes could help millions of American stay fed and in their homes during this horrible crisis.
Congress can do better. We can do better. Call Senators Lee and Romney and tell them to increase funding for SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and expand the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Debbie Baskin
Salt Lake City