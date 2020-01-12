I shouldn’t need to write this letter, and no one should have to read it. But the rise in antisemitic attacks and virulent anti-Jewish sentiment across our country and the world over recent months and years, culminating in multiple hateful incidents during the past week, make it necessary.
Eighty-plus years ago the Nazis, based largely on wholly unqualified claims of fanatics, took an us-or-them stance against the Jews, arguing that their marginalization would ensure the rosy future of German society. The vast majority of the world responded in unity, at a terrible cost to all of us, and the Germans have been coming to terms ever since with how thoroughly they had been hornswoggled by Hitler and his antisemitism.
We thought we were done with the Jew-haters. We were wrong.
It turns out that they have been there the whole time, but society kept them more or less in check until fairly recently. There have always been pockets of people who didn’t like Jews, of course, but that wasn’t a big deal, right? Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, right?
Almost. No one is entitled to the opinion that Jews don’t deserve to worship or live their lives in peace. No one is entitled to act out their hate by lashing out against imagined enemies. No one is entitled to think of or treat other people as less than human. Whether it’s Jews or anyone else different from you, we are all God’s children. The haters are wrong. Don’t be hornswoggled.
Judi Amsel
Ogden