Your harsh criticism of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in your OUR VIEW, Oct 26, section regarding LGBTQ treatment, reflects your inability to understand that scientific truth is subject to change when new evidence is discovered, while theological truth is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
You cite two psychiatric sources as proof of your statement that 'sexual orientation therapy is unethical and should be banned.' These psychiatric physicians base much of their treatment decisions on DSM categories which changes every few years. The first DSM code book classified homosexuality as an aberrant sex disease. Psychiatrists are now using the sixth revision! This signifies a practice that is in constant change.
The scientific truth is that in mammals there are only two sexes: male and female. The various classifications into LGBTQ are all man made and reflect altered mental states of being that in all cases diminish the power of men and women to enjoy the huge and eternal blessing of covenant procreative marriage.
Your statement also omits the recent findings of the powers of the human brain:
1. Neurogenesis (growth of new neurons)
2. Brain Plasticity, ability to make new connections among the neurons.
3. Cultural effects on behavior and man's ability to modify his culture. Which culture offers mankind with optimum growth and success?
4. The brain does not reach full development until about age 24. Most brain physiologists believe that the concept of right and wrong do not develop until about age 8.
Until the child is old enough to understand the gifts, blessing and rewards that are possible by the sex they have been assigned there should be no attempt to alter or change sex identity.
Lawrence H. Taylor, M.D. Retired
Ogden