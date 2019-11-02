I would like to compliment the “Sports” section of the S-E. Realizing the print space for sports is limited, I feel the coverage is top-notch. The AP coverage of all Utah, national and international sports, teams and events are good. Even NASCAR gets coverage; which is welcomed. Brett Hein and Patrick Carr, with the help of Justin Johnson, write most of the local sports stories, which are commendable. Their articles are clear, interesting and flowing. Brett’s coverage of the Raptors and Weber State sports are excellent, as evidenced by the recent stories of WSU’s Josh Davis, five questions and the new WSU Hoops Wildcats. Patrick’s coverage of high school sports is well-balanced.
Additionally, the “Homefront” column by D. Louise Brown is always relatable. The national columnists provide a good balance of opinion, don’t make changes. Guest commentaries are usually good.
I grew up reading in the '60s and '70s the humorous daily “Nothing Serious” column written by Dan Valentine in the Salt Lake Tribune; something to look forward to each day. Valentine’s column was “a rambling collection of not-serious observations about people the newspaper covered and events in Utah and the Intermountain states. Occasionally he would write about some event in a memorable fashion.” It would be great if the S-E had a humor columnist of such quality.
Dan Rhodes
Ogden