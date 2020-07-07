The media has failed the public by reporting clearly biased information regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. This failure has manipulated the public trust for ulterior motives and political agenda. Why has the media NOT reported that Black Lives Matter is founded by self-proclaimed "trained Marxists" (Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors)? Why has the media NOT reported that the BLM protests were organized by the Socialist Party, whose mission is to establish a new revolutionary government of working and poor people? Why has the media intentionally omitted facts surrounding the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks? Facts that would deny any racial motivation and justify police action are tossed aside in favor of a false narrative that fuels public outrage and violence against innocent Americans. The biased press is no longer free but has become enslaved to ulterior motives and political agendas. These agendas have fed public outrage and offered up a platform for the Black Lives Matter movement while completely ignoring simple solutions. Police brutality could be deterred with two steps. First, don’t break the law. Second, if you do break the law, don’t resist arrest. Period. If the Black Lives Matter movement cares so much about black lives, then why are these basic safety practices completely ignored? Our law enforcement community is the thin blue line that protects the innocent from the malicious. It is time to stand up with our police, instead of kneeling with anarchists and socialists.
Alex Blue
Salt Lake City