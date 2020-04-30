As a current student of a Master of Social Work program, I have recently completed a study on the Utah State Legislature’s H.B. 35 and would like to add my recommendation.
The Utah Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Act established in this bill will do wonders for the seriously and persistently mentally ill in Utah, but I believe it can do even more. According to 62A-15-1701, members of an “ACT team” are medical and mental health professionals. However, beforehand it defines “ACT team personnel” as a licensed psychiatrist or mental health therapist, or another individual as determined by the division. I would simply broaden the latter to include more of those in the medical field, such as APRNs.
In this way, we can ensure that our seriously and persistently mentally ill neighbors, friends, or family in Utah will have their mental health and physical health issues treated more holistically.
Alline Snow
Ogden