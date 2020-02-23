I’ve just about had it.
It seems like the world has turned in on itself. The TV programs that I really liked when they first started out have really gone downhill.
In "NCIS" the main character, Gibbs, has taken it upon himself to murder the killer of his previous wife and daughter outside the law. He has admitted this to his team and in a very recent episode, a killer suspect was found dead and the case was closed, but no one knew who killed the bad guy. Creative video of Gibbs entering the elevator at the end of the episode seemed to coyly suggest it was Gibbs who went outside the law to save the day.
"NCIS LA" Hetty takes out an Iranian agent without fanfare over a weekend. The other shows give credence to agents who bend the rules to bring bad people to justice.
Now, we have a president, who on the surface seems to be doing good things for this country, but his bullying/self-serving attitude keeps coming to the surface. All the bad things he does (you fill in the blanks) are done with intent. He is a rogue businessman type and seems to take advantage by bending the rules of law.
My blood runs cold when I think about voting for a Socialist Democrat, but just maybe I will find a candidate that is not so extreme either way. Maybe then, I can again watch politics.
Kent S. Gardner
South Ogden