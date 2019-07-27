Though I abhor the thought of any woman having an abortion, I cannot support a candidate based only on his/her stance on abortion. Other lives are at risk.
700,000 children are abused every year, the majority under one year old. 1,670 children died from abuse or neglect.
400,000 children are in the foster care system in the United States. 100,000 of these are waiting to be adopted. 30,000 of those waiting, age out of the system each year. Many of these children report homelessness.
As of July 2018, 2,372 military had been killed in Afghanistan; 20,320 were physically wounded; 1,720 US civilian contractors died. There are no numbers on emotional damage.
In 2018, the increase in firearm deaths increased for the third consecutive year, up 1,000 from 2017, when there were 39,773 gun deaths. 60% were suicides; 37% homicides.
71,000 deaths are attributed to poor air quality each year, more than from traffic deaths and gun shootings combined. Many lose lives due to fires, hurricanes and floods attributed to global warming.
Medical benefits are unavailable to many because of cost.
Record numbers of immigrants are flocking to our borders (and to others) due to an increase in climate change. They are unable to support themselves through agricultural jobs.
Most pro-life supporters maintain a conservative platform. Doing so jeopardizes more than an unborn fetus. When choosing a candidate, please consider the whole picture. Do not make abortion a single issue.
Patricia Becnel
Ogden