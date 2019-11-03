As the struggle between the Democrats and Donald Trump is intensifying, we've seen just a hint that Sen. Mitt Romney is considering coming out against Trump.
Now, Mitt, now is the time.
Clearly Trump's grip over the senate is weakening, as is his popularity with the American electorate. The opportunity is open for a credible and respected Republican to rise up; take a clear stand, and announce that he is a candidate for President of the United States of America.
Could he win both the nomination and the election ... I think so.
Trump is steadily loosing support and what little credibility he still has is dissipating; and the other announced Republican candidates, honestly, have little chance at winning the nomination. The political process is wide open and begging for a proven rational Republican.
And this may be the perfect time for Romney to run. It is clear that the Democrats are likely to nominate an ultra-liberal (aka: progressive), and moderate democrats (like me) will be 'up-for-grabs'; Romney will attract lots of them/us
I'm convinced that Mitt Romney truly cares, deeply, about the well-being of this nation and could win the presidency.
This, Mitt, is your moment.
Bob Burns
South Ogden