If a group of terrorists grabbed a hundred people and threatened to shoot some of them, but before that happened, someone knew the ones most likely to be shot dead, and had the opportunity to give them bulletproof vests to save their lives, do you think there would be any hesitation or question what the right thing to do would be? I find it incredibility interesting with the COVID 19 knowledge of who has the likelihood to die from COVID, there would be any doubt who should get the vaccine first. However in our crazy mixed up response to this whole pandemic the ones most likely to die, not just get sick but die, are not at the very front of the line. But again just like testing and our whole US response to the pandemic there is still discussion/debate about who should be first. Sad is the fact that thousands of lives could be saved if the right terrorist targets could get the bulletproof vests at actual warp speed. The ones who are likely to get sick and recover don’t seem quite as critical to myself as the ones who will most likely die. Death is permanent.
RB Vogt
Mountain Green