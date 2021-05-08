Reading today’s Standard Examiner (May 3), I found myself connecting two items: First, regarding the front page story on Mitt Romney’s being booed and barely escaping censure—when, in fact, he really deserves a medal of honor for integrity, courage and common sense. Second, the crytoquote on the puzzle page: “Those (like our former president) who can make you believe absurdities (like a stolen election despite numerous court tests and vote recounts to the contrary) can make you commit atrocities (like a violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6)."
Bill Heersink
Ogden