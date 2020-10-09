A couple of unrelated comments:
1. In a July Pew poll, 82% of White evangelical Christians said they would vote for Donald Trump in this November election. One hundred dollars to your favorite charity to anyone that can make a convincing case why a true follower of Jesus would vote for Trump? And double that amount if you can seriously make a case that Jesus himself could be a supporter of Trump.
2. A hundred year ago in 1920 the Constitutional Amendment as to the prohibition of the consumption of alcohol went into effect. Right or wrong, it was the effort and pressure of women over many years that brought it about. What a godsend it would be if women today would put forth the same energy toward rescuing our country from the moral, financial and environmental disasters it is rapidly headed for.
Warren Wright
St. George