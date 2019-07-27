As a result of higher populations bringing a higher volume of use, Highway 89 in the Willard/Perry area has become an increasingly active traffic problem. It is often very difficult, and thus dangerous, to enter Highway 89 from the intersecting side streets.
Traditional driver education has taught generations of drivers to use the right lane, except for passing, to make left turns, or to enter a left turn lane (when it exists). This traditional thinking contributes to the significantly higher volume of vehicles in the right lane. This widespread approach to driving patterns is a general rule that works most of the time but there are exceptions, one of which I believe is the Willard/Perry stretch of Highway 89.
I drive a school bus for the Box Elder School District, and as one of several buses, I currently provide service to the Willard/Perry area. A lot of stops are made along Highway 89 for student loading and unloading. If there were signs to ask thru traffic to use the left lane, in this area, it would significantly reduce the volume of traffic in the right lane, making it safer for buses to stop at the student load zones and return to the highway after loading and unloading.
Using the left lane for thru traffic would also benefit all vehicles by making it safer and easier to enter Highway 89 at the numerous intersections and other entries to the highway. In my travels, I have noticed this practice has been incorporated in similar areas and believe the time is now to promote this safer option in this area.
Duane L. Rice
Brigham City