A June 23 article in the Deseret News reminds us that Utah’s next governor will be elected by only half of Utah’s voters, as the winner of the Republican primary is almost certain to win in the general election. Many voters are aware of the Republican Party’s power in Utah politics because of the closed primary system, so they have temporarily changed their registration to vote in the Republican Primary. The wrongness of this system is that taxpayers of all political parties pay the cost of the Republican primary, but half of taxpayers are not allowed to vote! This has gone on long enough; it is time for a change, a change that is endorsed by the United Utah Party. If the Republican party wants to control access, they should bear the cost of holding closed elections.
Lora Beth Brown, chairwoman of the United Utah Party in Utah County
Highland