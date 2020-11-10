Now that the election is over can we all please just take down our signs and put away our candidate’s paraphernalia? Your guy won! That's great, he deserved it. Now let's get back to liking each other. I miss the days where I could talk with my neighbor as a friend and not be constantly reminded which political candidate he/she believes in. This election season has been incredibly divisive. Now it's time to put away the division and just be a society of country loving Americans. I think we can all agree on that!
Stephen Johnson
Roy