For two years my wife and I made our home in a Davis County community. It may as well have been named Mayberry. If ever there was a suburban Utopia, we surely lucked upon it. Our neighbors were kind, service-oriented, and generous of heart. It was difficult to go on a walk in the evening without stopping every couple of driveways to have a chat with a neighbor doing yard work, playing with their kids, or also out for an evening walk. It's not surprising to me that so many of these suburban dwellers seem to be rejecting the current president in droves. The term "fed up" comes to mind. Many of them voted for Trump because he represented a wrench in a wheel of a system they thought they were tired of. But now having seen the damage that monkeywrenching can do, they are focusing in on the qualities and character of the person they elected, and are realizing he's coming up short. Too short. As the token liberal neighbor that I once was, I am heartened to see there's more that unites us than divides us. And right now, one big thing that is uniting us is the desire to return decency, integrity, kindness, and civility to the Oval Office. Personally, I think it's a very neighborly thing to do.
Joseph Peterson
Salt Lake City