With a grateful heart I and so many senior souls in Weber County would like to thank the State of Utah, Weber County Health Department, Weber State University Nursing Program and many other volunteers who championed the inoculation of many at the Dee Event Center this past week. Everyone there were so kind, patient, and professional and the whole journey of hundreds took less than 30 minutes per recipient.
Some of us seniors are running out of time but now we can look forward to get moving again on our "Bucket List." I personally feel like I have a new lease on the time I have left on this earth and wish everyone new hope, happiness and health.
We can slow down this horrible Pandemic by encouraging family and friends to get signed up on Weber-Morgan Health Department website and get an appointment to get your vaccine. We can do this.
Remember 1947 when we all rolled up our sleeves at school and got the smallpox vaccination? We eradicated that horrible Pandemic and we sure can be the ones to eradicate this one too.
Fredericka White
Riverdale