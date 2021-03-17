Everybody seems to want a part of the 1.9 trillion dollar relief bill that was just passed but I don’t know anybody who really wants to pay for it. It’s going to go down in history as the first of Joe Biden’s many progressive bills, the likes of which Americans have never before seen. Not one Republican Senator supported this bill and I’ll give you just a few of the reasons why.
1. It was supposed to be a coronavirus bill to help Americans get through another few months of Covid-19 yet only 9 percent of it is going towards that effort. 9 percent! You do the math.
2. Billions of dollars will be used to bail out the foolish spending in Democratic run cities and states across this nation — including the states of California, Washington, and New York.
3. There are still billions of dollars left unused from the past coronavirus bills and much of the money from this bill will be put aside for 2022 and even 2024.
4. Not many people are aware of the bridge that this bill will pay for which is planned to reach from upstate New York to Canada. Really? It will also pay for an underground railway in California. How many Americans can agree that those things are just not necessary to combat Coronavirus?
5. Joe Biden promised that this bill would be a bipartisan effort but it was solely written and put forward by the Democratic leadership in Washington D.C.
Anybody who has the time to read the bill in its entirety will find it a real eye opener and will understand why it is being called “the Joe Biden Blue State Bailout Bill”.
It is my opinion that this is just another rung on the Socialist Ladder that will (if allowed to continue) destroy America as we know it and I happen to love this country. This is God’s Country. The land of the free. How long will we remain free under Joe Biden’s rule?
Betty Archibald
Washington Terrace