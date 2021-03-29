All faiths, all ages, and people all across the political spectrum are invited to an online Town Hall with Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) Monday March 29th from 6-7:30pm. We’ll be continuing discussions about local solutions to our clean air problems here in Utah. You will hear presentations from local leaders including BYU Professor Ben Abbott, Representatives Kera Bierkeland (HD 53) and Mike Kohler (HD 54), Mayor Celeste Johnson of Midway, and Mayor Kelleen Potter of Heber City. Our panel will be moderated by Utah high school and college students.
CCL is an international organization of citizens who work to promote the care of our climate and teach and empower people to exercise their rights as engaged and informed citizens. We provide trustworthy information on climate issues and work locally to learn how to have respectful and productive relationships with people of different viewpoints and with our representatives,
Please join us to hear more. Our Virtual Town Hall is Monday March 29th from 6-7:30pm. To register go to https://tinyurl.com/376xkcef. For more information, visit citizensclimatelobby.org or our local chapter Facebook page @CCL Park City/Wasatch Back.
Eileen Gallagher
CCL, Wasatch Back Chapter
Snyderville