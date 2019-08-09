Citizens of Ogden! If you had the chance to do something good that is for your health and your future, and save money at the same time, wouldn’t you do it? Let’s all urge the mayor and the City Council to take advantage of the opportunity to join with Rocky Mountain Power in a transition to 100% renewable energy by 2030 in Ogden.
The Community Renewable Energy Act enables communities to work toward this goal, but they must adopt a resolution of their intent prior to Dec. 31, 2019. Weber State University has been transitioning to renewable energy for more than 10 years now, and has saved millions of dollars in energy costs in the process. Salt Lake City, Park City, Moab, and Cottonwood Heights have all adopted these resolutions. What are we waiting for, Ogden?
Jan Hamer
Ogden