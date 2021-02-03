My wife and I believe that the 45 Republican senators who don’t think that former president Trump should be impeached are like the old saying “Hit me again because it feels so good when you stop.” Have they already forgotten that they were within 60 seconds of being run over by the mob that stormed the Capitol and probably could have been seriously injured or even killed? Trump’s sister and niece had it right when they said he has been a disgrace to his family his entire life and he has also been a disgrace to our country.
Stan Jacobson
Ogden