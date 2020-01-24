While Donald Trump immerses us in a series of conflicts that become prime news, he is also quietly chipping away at environmental regulations that protect our health, our air, our water supply and our natural resources (not including coal, uranium and oil). His latest attack was on relaxing the rules for NEPA (The National Environmental Policy Act), a program begun under Richard Nixon in order to set environmental standards that regulate any federal projects, allow policy review and open it to public comment.
Like so many of his environmental rollbacks, this makes it easier for oil and gas companies to acquire land leases to open up drilling and mining. This follows Trump’s general disdain for climate science and his refusal to take action on reducing global warming. Instead, he has attempted to rollback 95 environmental regulations (58 have been completed; 37 are pending). This will have a huge impact on Utah.
At a time when scientists warn us we need to mitigate global warming, Trump’s policies lead us into further environmental damage, worse air pollution and an attack on our public lands.
Patricia Becnel
Ogden