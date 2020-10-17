In the recent conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder D. Todd Christofferson reminded members that the virtues that sustain society "include integrity, responsibility and accountability, compassion, marriage and fidelity in marriage, respect for others and the property of others, service, and the necessity and dignity of work, among others."
Then Elder Dale G. Renlund asked members to be Christlike. "To be Christlike, a person loves mercy. People who love mercy are not judgmental; they manifest compassion for others, especially those who are less fortunate; they are gracious, kind, and honorable. These individuals treat everyone with love and understanding, regardless of characteristics such as race, gender, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and tribal, clan, or national differences."
How hard must it be for my sincere and faithful LDS friends and neighbors to support a President who doesn't even pretend to hold or respect any of these values. Yet I'm sure they will. Probably over-whelmingly. That's why I'm now a former Republican.
Donald Carper
Clearfield