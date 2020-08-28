Trump is getting the job done
I didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016. But as soon as he was inaugurated he set to work fulfilling his campaign promises. He has continued to work for us through obstruction, persecution, impeachment, media bias, anarchy etc. Just a few of his accomplishments: created jobs, reduced regulations on business so that jobs that had moved overseas could come back, removed terrorists, is bringing our soldiers home from endless foreign wars, and he increased our military power (he believes in peace through strength, as do I). He also believes in legal immigration, school choice and freedom of religion. And, yes, he is actually building the wall on our southern border.
Yes, he has a big ego, but I believe that any man who takes on the leadership of the free world has to have a big ego. Maybe if the media reported on the good he does instead of constantly twisting his words to make him look bad, he wouldn’t have to toot his own horn.
Then the Chinese virus came along. He stopped travel from China early on and was condemned for it. When the virus numbers were going up he was condemned for not working fast enough He built hospitals, and provided hospital ships. He had manufacturers making respirators. He has done everything humanly possible to contain the virus. If he had been a Democrat he would be praised. Consider Gov. Cuomo from New York who sent hundreds of virus patients to nursing homes, thus assuring their deaths and the further spread of the virus. For their convention Dems chose Cuomo to speak about how the president should have handled the pandemic. They also chose Bill Clinton to explain how the President should comport himself in the White House. Are we living in the Twilight Zone?
Elaine Roylance
North Ogden