I just watched a video on Vox, https://apple.news/AwQhw66yJQPuDpOYbycTeTg. The video shows a group identified as Proud Boys assaulting a couple on a street in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. It appears to be an unprovoked, violent beating with punching, kicking and name calling. I believe the couple is fortunate to have survived it. At one point it appears a member of the protest group tries to stop the beating but he is pushed away and the beating continues. It is hard to watch. The video is reminiscent of Brown Shirts attacking people on the streets of pre-WWII Germany.
There is one main person to blame for this: President Trump. Yes, despite the far right press and the gutless GOP members of Congress (save Mitt Romney and a very few others), Trump lost this election. He has exhausted all legal measures. All he can do now is rile up these hoodlum white supremacists and encourage them to carry on the “fight.” That is what they will do — literally fight. I am sure most of those Proud Boys and others like them never served in the military (or were kicked out); instead they dress like play soldiers, carry guns and knives and pick on harmless folks walking on the street. Who will be next: you? Your spouse/partner? Your children?
All Trump has to do is say: “OK. Biden won. I have exhausted all measures to challenge and it is over. Go home and get on with life.” Will he do this? Likely not. But maybe some members of Congress will get some guts and tell him “enough!” Write to your Senators and Representative today. Tell them to do their part to calm this country before it gets torn apart, all for a guy who cares only about himself.
Ken Freimuth
Ogden