Many in these editorial pages have said that President Donald Trump could not possibly be the choice of people of faith, because of his many faults. Please consider the following words by Jeffrey R. Holland, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: "Except in the case of His only perfect Begotten Son, imperfect people are all God has ever had to work with. That must be terribly frustrating to Him, but He deals with it. So should we." (Lord I Believe, April, 2013 GC.) So it is with all of our candidates for office in this election season.
My support of President Trump is rooted in his genuineness, as he obviously gives his all, without guile, to the cause of liberty and freedom our U.S. Constitution has given us. The Constitution too may not be perfect, but it outlines the best form of government in play, at this time. More than any President I have known in my 69 years, Donald Trump has fulfilled his promises. He does get things done and I'm hoping he may accelerate this in the next four years.
The Republican Party itself is very imperfect, but again, it offers the best practical solutions without cancelling the liberty and rights of the people. Let us go away from extremists and unite in the cause of offering freedom and opportunity to all, under the law. Let us vote for those who will support and sustain laws that protect and preserve the people and the Constitution of the United States. Let us elect Donald Trump and those who support our divinely inspired Constitution.
Darrel Thompson
Ogden