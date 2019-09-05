While Donald J. Trump is holding court at those race baiting rallies around the country inciting hate of brown skin people, calling and labeling them as rapist and drug dealers, he fails to mention that in the entire history of this country, Hispanics have won more medals, citations, and honors for bravery in combat than any other ethnic group.
So for a draft-dodging coward like him to accuse us of being rapist and drug dealers, while not stopping to mention what we as Americans have contributed to the freedoms and liberties that we all enjoy in this country today, is asinine on his part. Not to mention that many of those who have committed atrocious acts of violence in this country like Adam Lanza, John Holmes, Dylan Roof, Stephen Paddock, Shawn Berry, Lawrence Brewer, and John King that dragged a black man, James Byrd to death behind their truck, are all of the Anglo persuasion, and home grown domestic terrorist.
So if Trump is sincere and serious about bringing the country together instead of dividing it, he needs to stop tweeting and holding all those race baiting rallies that agitate and aggravate his audience into a frenzy and they beginning to chant idiotic slogans and slurs. He needs to act presidential and not like some spoiled child that can't get his way. We are all American born or naturalize citizens just like his current wife and in-laws, and should be seen and respected as such. And as Albert Einstein once said, "We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them."
Miguel R. Serda, Jr., U.S. Air Force Retired
Clearfield