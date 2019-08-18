I'm now old and retired, still enjoying life and trying to stay calm with the current chaos. I've lived through lots of turmoil in my 80+ years but am still optimistic about things working out if we keep striving. A regular letter writer raises my ire with his latest. He conjures up catchy themes, adds embellishments like plethora, shenanigans, acerbic, acrimonious, brouhaha, and lambasting for effect, and keeps cranking them out regularly. This is his right, just as I have a right to rebuke them. So I am.
The "fake media" referred to is now comprised of lots of ex-Republicans, ashamed and afraid of their party's antics and of a president I regard as a narcissistic, lying, bullying, con man, usurping the public trust. President Trump seems consumed with hatred for former President Obama and obsessed with undoing everything connected to him. It started with the false birtherism charge and continues on with issues of climate change, immigration, racism and good relations with world allies and friends, etc. Facts speak for themselves where Trump is concerned, i.e. the criminal convictions and investigations occurring since he took office, which continue. On the other hand the most able and decent appointees have left his administration which is really scary for our nation's well being. Further, Trump prefers friendships/admiration for leaders like Putin (ex-KGB) and Kim Jung Un (murdered family members), agreeing with them over U. S. Intelligence Agencies.
However, it gives me a small ray of hope that even though Mr. Trump was elected, Mrs. Clinton got almost 2 million more popular votes than he did, though he denies it as he can't stand to be bested in any way.
It's true Democratic candidates are numerous and battling it out and eventually the most able will surface. This is the way our great democracy works! The letter writer is right about one thing. The Genie really is out of the bottle and his name is Donald J. Trump, and he needs to be put back in and the lid glued shut!
Jane Stewart
Ogden