As a parent and a retired teacher for 33 years I would like to voice my opinion on shortening the hours of school days for the students. A majority of children missed out on classroom teaching during COVID. The coming school year should be filled with as much class time for the students as possible; this means for all students!
Yes, some students need extra help. If special tutoring is needed there are qualified people in the community that are available for a small stipend without compromising class time for all other students. The cost of this extra tutoring should be included in the annual budget. When there is a stipend offered there are many qualified people looking to get out of the house, earn a little and all for a good cause.
Kristin Bauter
South Ogden