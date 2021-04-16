This is in response to the comic picture concerning Jesus & the children; (March 20-21, 2021)
While it may be concerning a political agenda, you have caused an offense.
This is what the word of God says concerning this.
Luke 17:1-4.
1. Then said He to the disciples, "It is impossible that no offenses should come, but woe to him through whom they come!
2. "It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones."
3. Take heed to yourselves, if your brother sins against you, rebuke him, and if he repents, forgive him.
4. And if he sins against you seven times in a day and seven times in a day returns to you saying I repent you shall forgive him."
While you may not understand the harm caused by this drawing, I would suggest you rethink your output of political rhetoric.
Rochelle Jenkins
Ogden