I am deeply concerned about the posturing of Senate leadership as our country faces the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump. I believe that uncovering the truth, regardless of whether it exonerates or convicts President Trump, is absolutely imperative to our democracy and status as world leaders. A Senate trial that ignores evidence and witnesses is unacceptable. I implore you to engage your colleagues to insist that all material witnesses and documents be presented to the Senate jury and the American people. We have a RIGHT to know the truth. We have a RIGHT to expect transparency from our government. The world is watching to see if the United States of America will stand on the constitution on which it was founded.
Pat Winslow
Ogden