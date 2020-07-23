I am appalled and disheartened by the (belated) news that our recycled items have been going to the landfill. Apparently this has been going on for MONTHS! Why weren’t we told sooner?
I feel sure that those of us who carefully prepare our items for recycling would not mind paying a bit more for the process. It is so important to try to save our environment from further damage. Critically important to try to leave our children and their children a nicer place to live than, frankly, the one they stand to inherit.
And what about the people who depend on this for jobs? Are they out of work?
Personally, I do not plan to put out any recycle items until this issue is resolved, if I can hold out that long.
Dia Taylor
Ogden