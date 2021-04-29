There are a lot of extremely important issues facing our country now and I urge Sen. Lee, Sen. Romney and Rep. Moore to provide real results to solve them. Luckily we have COVID relief and vaccines are being widely distributed. Unfortunately my elected officials voted against this legislation. That was unacceptable. Now we need federal legislative action on voting rights, police reform, common sense gun control measures, climate change and infrastructure. Despite overwhelming public support for these measures I don't see Sen. Lee, Sen. Romney and Rep. Moore making any efforts to support them, at least at some level of compromise. I strongly encourage them to prove me wrong and make some real positive change for the sake of all Americans and our future. The time for action is now and we are expecting it!
Kenneth Gluck
Huntsville