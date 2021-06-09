Reading last week’s article about "Weber Health Department vaccinating at its office, phasing out WSU clinics", reminds me that we are finally at the end of this pandemic. As a high school student who couldn’t get vaccinated until last month, this brings me huge relief.
However, there is a lot of work to go. Vaccinations have become a partisan issue. Republicans have been traditionally less willing to get the vaccine: one example of the hyper-polarization in America. Somehow, we have been convinced that the deep divide is left versus right, when really, it's top versus bottom.
Both political parties have allowed millionaires and corporations to dictate our government with their big-dollar donations, and push their own agendas — more than any constituent, right or left wing, could. Most Americans, regardless of beliefs, believe that our politicians must be held accountable to us.
Decreasing big money's influence in politics will bring power back to the American people. The For The People Act is a nonpartisan piece of democracy reform legislation that will allow us to confront urgent issues like anti-vaccine sentiment or vaccine inaccessibility — fueled by gerrymandering, another anti-democratic feature of America’s “democracy” that the bill will address. Senator Romney has the historical chance to help pass the act by signing onto it.
We all know the fatal consequences of everyday citizens being unable to take significant political action — the lives of approximately one million American citizens, and thousands of Utahns. Senator Romney has the opportunity to make powerful change for his constituents. Students throughout Utah are urging him to do it.
Eve Thompson-Brown
Salt Lake City