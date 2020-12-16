Senator Mike Lee recently blocked votes for the Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum. His reasoning was because the US is already heavily divided and does not need even more division which somehow this will cause?
As a Latina, this greatly angers me.
Senator Mike Lee, do you know who the American Latino people are? Well, they were the people who picked your food so you can have dinner last night. They are the people who settled in Utah. They were actually the people who introduced corn into America. They are in your community working hard to fight this virus.
American Latinos have been around since before the US was founded and they deserve to be recognized for all the hard work and accomplishments.
Yes, we do have the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of the American Indian, however, these do not mention American Latinos. American Latinos are a wide group of people who have many different cultures. Latinos are white, black, indigenous, and mixed. Although it would be nice to have a museum dedicated to every Latino culture we know that is not possible so that is why we need to dedicate one museum to this diverse community.
You say this will divide us, well let me say that you are dividing us by blocking this proposal. American Latinos and women everywhere need to find representation and history. We need to have a place to take our children to learn about Caesar Chavez and Sylvia Rivera.
This will not divide the US, this will bring us together. This will give education to people who have been forgotten in history. This will bring communities together.
Jenny Magaña
Digital communications associate, Alliance for a Better Utah
Salt Lake City