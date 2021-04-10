Time has come for the truth to come out of why this nation now finds it's in grave jeopardy directly from the government of Communist China. I listened to a retired Army General speak about the real prospect of China wanting to take the country of Taiwan by direct military force knowing that it is in opposition of US policy and of the United Nations, which China is a member. I will paraphrase what he said, American forces would not likely win the war and casualties would be high due to the past actions of the Obama administration cutting military spending by hundreds of billions of dollars weakening our armed forces which president Biden was a part of. He was not sure if Biden would continue the same course as Obama. What I can't understand though, how could our government have allowed a company or corporation to move to China especially when it supported the North Vietnamese military during the war in Vietnam? Let's support an enemy and help them to become a more powerful nation whose object is, and always has been against what America stood for or against. It appears we have embraced communism when we should have supported our neighbors building factories in South America, so that we wouldn't have a crisis at our border. Now, I never gave two cents in the past to any elected official running for office. I personally gave 3,700 dollars to Donald Trump and I am only on Social Security and my pension from the Marine Corps and why? Nothing in this nation's recent past history has been so important. Liberty and Freedom took a back seat to the dollar bill, but the old saying holds true, if it doesn't make dollars then it doesn't make cents. Big business put our lives at risk for their own greedy interest and not ours and helped perpetuate exploitation of people while the government lines its pockets and feels justified to take Taiwan and take on the U.S. in full scale war.
Norman Schultz
Layton