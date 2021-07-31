Since the COVID-19 crisis, more and more customers opt to receive packages straight to their doorsteps, making e-commerce and affordable delivery a priority for all small businesses like mine. I frequently rely on the Postal Service to receive goods for my business and to ship products to customers across the country. As Washington considers common-sense reform to support the Postal Service for the 21st century, it’s important the legislation codify a package delivery system that already works and keep mail and packages delivered together, 6 days a week.
In many rural parts of Utah, USPS is the only option for package delivery, because it’s not profitable for private carriers to deliver there. Other zip codes still pay surcharges with those private carriers. The Postal Service is bar-none the best option for affordable and reliable package delivery for small businesses. It’s past time for Congress to take this legislation up, and Senator Romney should back this legislation to support Utah residents and businesses.
Jimie Guzman
Erda