The current pandemic has exposed many disparities in our society and provided lessons for the future. As we plan our recovery, we need to address them.
First, trustworthy data should drive all decisions. For a brief time, facts drove decisions related to the virus to avoid massive outbreaks in some areas.
Facts should also drive my second suggestion: Use them to mitigate global warming and the environmental damage our current lifestyles inflict. Much of this damage is exacerbated in poorer communities situated in areas with denser air pollution, fewer green spaces, poorer schools and inadequate medical services. There are proven technologies and changes that would have a positive impact, but they must come with government support.
Third, all people should have affordable health care. Bonus pay for workers is important, but affordable, comprehensive health care would go further in promoting wellness. Maybe then the disparities of deaths in the virus would be addressed.
Fourth, access to broadband should be a national priority. The need was most evident in the necessity of working from home and schooling. Access to a strong internet is necessary for our children to learn and for many workers to provide services from home.
My list is long, but most important is for us to elect leaders whose decisions are based on reliable data, who speak honestly and who have the best interest of all Americans at heart. Hopefully, we will use the lessons from Covid-19 to guide future actions and make America the best.
Patricia Becnel
Ogden