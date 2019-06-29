Three times our state officials have allowed Utah’s utility, Rocky Mountain Power, to duck proven pollution controls on its Hunter and Huntington coal plants. Coal pollution hurts our air and our lungs, it contaminates our land and water, and jeopardizes the $1.7 billion tourism economy created by our iconic national parks. But unfortunately, even though we know how to control coal plant pollution, our officials continue to give Rocky Mountain Power license to pollute.
Christopher Thomas
Sierra Club's Campaign Representative