Dear Utah Republican Congressional Delegation,
The past week has been extraordinarily convulsive. Most people recognize this as a once in a generation event that will come to be an important symbol of what the Trump presidency represents.
The president’s decision to use the Secret Service, ICE, ATF, The National Guard (minus the troops requested from New York and Virginia), the Capital police, and even park rangers to violently clear a path through peaceful protesters in order to give a divisive, defamatory, and inflammatory speech whilst holding a Bible.
Do you believe an event like this is not comment worthy?
I have heard statements in opposition of the president's actions from prominent Republicans like Ben Sasse, Tim Scott, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and heck, Will Hurd of Texas even marched with protesters, but the only thing I’ve heard from Utah is congressional Republican delegation is a comment from Mitt Romney saying that the president's inflammatory racist rhetoric (“When the looting starts the shooting starts“) “was inappropriate.”
Really? That’s it?
Look, I get it. It’s tough to keep up when the president makes a soup du jour of inflammatory, divisive, incendiary statements at a time when he should be trying to bring people together, but come on!
You were elected to lead the people of Utah and leadership requires that you take a stance.
Am I to believe that none of you are willing to take a stance against the way the president has handled this crisis? Do none of you have an opinion about what’s going on? I have emailed each of you requesting your opinion on the subject, and like so many other emails they have gone unanswered.
The people of Utah have asked you to be our leaders and in this time of crisis the best that all 5 of you can muster up the courage to say is that he is inappropriate?
Even the leader of the Episcopal church had clear words to denounce the president’s speech, and him using that church as the backdrop for his defamatory words without even asking.
Why can’t you?
Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Chris Stewart, Rob Bishop, and John Curtis, “Kneel With Us!”
Sam Dixon
Salt Lake City