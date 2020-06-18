It is interesting how the politicians of our state believe we have selective memories. A former governor or our state who masqueraded as a Conservative, abandoned his post halfway through his term to take an Ambassador post for Barack Obama (a full-fledged Liberal). He is now back in Utah. I guess it must be the covid-19 situation which promotes the "mask wearing" as a Conservative again to try and regain our support. Sorry, my memory is better than that. No prayer of my vote a second time — fool me once! Then there is the guy who sits in the Senate next to the Honorable Mike Lee (a model senator). This second guy has embarrassed Utah. It is obvious that during this person's run for president he sold his soul to the swamp establishment. The last straw was seeing him in his mask trying to hide out in the Black Live Matter horde. Really? You support the anarchy? I won't mention his name either — but it rhymes with Nit and Wit! No more votes for you either! We can do better!
Lee Barrett
West Point