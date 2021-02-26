My purpose for writing this letter is to address the continued lunacy surrounding proposed laws concerning abortion in Utah. Whether I am personally for or against abortion is not relevant, it is obvious that we are wasting time, energy, and money that could be targeted elsewhere with the purpose of making abortion prohibitive or difficult should a woman want one. On a federal level abortions are legal. One of the reasons for making it legal involves safety. If someone wants an abortion, they will find a way. Making it safe and aboveboard only protects the health of the individual involved.
HB0164 requires that a woman must attest under penalty of perjury that she has viewed a medically accurate video, including a heartbeat, completely. A code would be given that is used to prove the entire video was watched. There is a current requirement for a video to be viewed accompanied by a signed consent form. How would this new law be monitored and enforced, and imagine the cost of enforcement all in the purpose of making a woman feel ashamed and confused. HB0231 is redundant to a law in place currently stating that any remains removed from the state must follow the same procedure that the bill seeks to put in place. Why do we need another law?
It seems each year Utah introduces more and more abortion regulations without regard to the person seeking the abortion. Their stories don’t seem to matter as to circumstances that would make a woman make this difficult choice. Every citizen has a right to their own opinion, but one group should not try to force theirs on to another. While an abortion might not be what I would choose, it is no one else’s business nor should laws surround what or how I make the choice. There are so many issues present in today’s society that the constant introduction of different abortion bills takes time away from them. Again, if someone wants an abortion, it doesn’t matter what the law states, they will find a way to have one.
