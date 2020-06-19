Utah’s First Congressional District has the responsibility to send the best person to Washington DC as our representative. That person is Bob Stevenson, former city councilman, former mayor, and county commissioner.
Bob Stevenson has proven leadership ability, fiscal management skills (cut taxes twice for Layton City residents), and he gets important things done for Utah’s citizens. Bob worked very closely with UDOT to re-design and re-build Interstate 15 exchanges at Antelope Drive, West Hill Field Road, Mid Town Fly Over Bridge, and finalize the West Davis Corridor route and its West Layton exchange.
Bob has been the strongest possible voice and advocate for Hill AFB. He understands what’s needed from the civilian community of Northern Utah to keep Hill the financial dynamo that it is. Bob was an early supporter of the East Gate Industrial/Business Park (600 acres adjacent to Hill AFB) designed to support the Air Force Mission with employment and industrial growth opportunities. Bob even knows why the Thunderbirds number 5 jet has its tail number painted on upside down; ask him, he’ll explain.
Bob Stevenson lives, works, worships, and plays in Utah’s First Congressional District. His conservative upbringing, work ethic, and values have made him the best possible congressman we Utahns can send to Washington DC to vote for our best interests.
Dave Weaver
Layton